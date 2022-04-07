Keynote Statement by H.E., Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Formal Plenary of the 2022 National Health Summit, Freetown – 7 April 2022

Freetown International Conference Center, Bintumani, Thursday 7 April 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the opening of the 2022 National Health Summit in Freetown, awarded
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 5 April 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has engaged 113 Village Headmen from Western Rural communities, noting that as with the British
State House, Freetown, Friday 1 April 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has engaged key stakeholders in the business community and other private sector players and assured