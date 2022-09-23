Menu

News Post

Keynote Statement by H.E. Dr. Julius Maada Bio President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the Formal Launch of Sierra Leone’s Bid for A Non-Permanent Seat in the United Nations Security Council 2024-2025 Term, 23 Sept 2022

Keynote Statement by H.E. Dr. Julius Maada Bio President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the Formal Launch of Sierra Leone’s Bid for A Non-Permanent Seat in the UN Security Council, 23 Sept 2022

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Chinese Ambassador Takes Formal Leave of Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Assures of a Strengthened and Reliable China-Sierra Leone Friendship

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 27 September 2022 – Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Hu Zhangliang, has taken formal leave of His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, at

Read More »
September 27, 2022 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Narrates Country’s Role in Digital Public Goods Alliance, Tells UNGA77 that Digital Transformation Drives and Sustains Development

New York, USA, Wednesday 21 September 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has made a case for digital transformation for the public good, emphasising that it also

Read More »
September 21, 2022 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram