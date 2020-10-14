Indian High Commissioner, Guinean Ambassador Present Letters of Credence to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Wednesday 14 October, 2020 – The Indian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, and new Guinean Ambassador to Sierra Leone have presented their letters of credence to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio.

High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Rakesh Kumar Arora, is the first resident High Commissioner of India in Freetown. Before his appointment here, he was the Counsellor in the Embassy of India in Brussels.

Amb Conde, presenting his credentials

India and Sierra Leone share cordial, bilateral and warm relationship which dates back to over five decades.

His Excellency Ambassador Monsieur Tidiane Conde, from Guinea, took over from His Excellency Ambassador Fode Camara, who completed his four-year diplomatic representation to the country.

Currently, Guinea maintains 39 embassies abroad as well as 43 consulates, including Sierra Leone which shares cultural, social and business ties.

