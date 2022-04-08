IMF Mission Chief Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Praises Recent Progress Made in Governance

State House, Freetown, Friday 8 April 2022 – Mission Chief of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio during which he highlighted interventions and praised recent progress Sierra Leone is making with IMF programmes.

Sukhwinder Singh, who is also IMF Director of Strategy, Policy, and Review, Asian and Pacific, and African Departments, thanked President Bio for the honour to meet with his team, saying that their office in Sierra Leone was enjoying a good working relationship with the government and that that friendship would continue.

“The IMF is a good friend of Sierra Leone. We would like to keep this strong partnership with the country. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

The Fund is an organisation of 190 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world. The IMF is governed by and accountable to those 190 countries that make up its near-global membership.

In a brief response, President Bio thanked the IMF Mission Chief and his team for their visit to the country, saying that the country and the IMF continued to be strong partners in development. He said he looked forward to strengthening and deepening the relationship for a greater development.

“Thank you very much for coming. We will do everything to keep this working relationship alive,” President Bio concluded.

