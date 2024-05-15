Menu

News Post

ierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Meets French President Emmanuel Macron, Discusses Bilateral Relations and Areas of Cooperation

Paris, France, Wednesday 15 May 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss and strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

After the meeting, President Bio shared his impression on X, formerly Twitter: “I thank Emmanuel Macron for his warm hospitality. At our momentous meeting, we committed to deepening relations between our two friendly countries and broadening cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of regional and global issues”.

President Julius Maada Bio, who is currently in France for the Clean Cooking in Africa Summit, expressed his gratitude to President Macron for his warm hospitality during their short bilateral meeting, reflecting the positive and cooperative spirit of their engagement.

The brief but productive meeting underscored the commitment of both leaders to strengthening bilateral ties and working together on shared goals.

Bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and France are rooted in mutual respect and a shared interest in promoting sustainable development, security, and cultural exchange. The recent meeting further solidified this relationship, highlighting several key areas of cooperation.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit
info@statehouse.gov.sl

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens the 2024 International Conference of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Calls for Cooperation and Integration in West Africa

Freetown International Conference Center, Monday 13 May 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has formally opened a four-day conference of the Economic Community of West African States,

Read More »
May 13, 2024 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram