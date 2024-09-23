His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio and Ireland’s Prime Minister, Simon Harris, Co-Chair Interactive Dialogue on Enhancing Multilateralism at UN Summit of the Future

New York, United States, Sunday 22 September 2024 – Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris co-chaired the interactive dialogue on “Enhancing Multilateralism for International Peace and Security” at the United Nations Summit of the Future. This key session focused on addressing global challenges and the urgent need for stronger, inclusive multilateral systems to uphold international peace.

In his remarks, President Bio highlighted the need for collective action in confronting unprecedented threats such as violent conflict, terrorism, climate change, and health crises. “These threats know no borders and cannot be tackled by any Member State alone,” he said, stressing the importance of revitalizing multilateral cooperation.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s own history, he noted the transformative power of international partnerships in restoring peace after conflict. He praised organizations like the United Nations, African Union, and ECOWAS for their roles in promoting reconciliation in his country.

President Bio pointed to geopolitical tensions and growing nationalism as serious threats to global peace, urging reforms to adapt multilateral institutions to contemporary challenges. He specifically called for restructuring the United Nations Security Council to better represent Africa, emphasizing its underrepresentation despite being home to over a billion people affected by conflict.

Concluding his address, President Bio urged global leaders to embrace multilateralism and seek innovative solutions for the challenges ahead. “Together, we can forge a stronger multilateral system to address today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow,” he affirmed.

His passionate appeal resonates particularly with nations in the Global South advocating for more inclusive governance on the global stage.