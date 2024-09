The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly will kick off on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, with the Opening of the General Assembly Debate.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has been appointed as the 14th Speaker for the morning session during this debate.

Tune in to watch the live broadcast of the Opening and President Julius Maada Bio’s national statement on SLBC TV, AYV TV, and UN WebTV: http://webtv.un.org/en starting at 1:00 PM SL Time / 9:00 AM NY Time