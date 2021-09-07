High Commissioners, Ambassadors Designate Present Letters of Credence to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 7 September 2021 – The New High Commissioner of United Kingdom to Sierra Leone, Lisa Jane Chesney, the New High Commissioner designate of Rwanda to Sierra Leone, Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, the Ambassador designate of Ireland to Sierra Leone, Claire Buckley, the Ambassador designate of the European Union to Sierra Leone, Manuel Mueller and the Ambassador designate of the Republic of Korea, Kim Young Chae, have presented their letters of credence to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at the Credential Room, State House.

The United Kingdom, Rwanda, Ireland, the European Union, and the Republic of South Korea have a strong diplomatic cooperation with Sierra Leone, mostly in development, which includes education, healthcare, agriculture, technology and the fight against corruption.

