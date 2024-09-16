H.E. President Julius Maada Bio Departs for the United Kingdom Ahead of Keynote Address at the University of Oxford

Lungi, Freetown International Airport, Monday, 16 September 2024 — His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has departed for the United Kingdom to deliver the Keynote Address at the fourth edition of the OpenAg Symposium, which will focus on the future of food and agriculture in a changing climate.

This year’s symposium will highlight the vital role of agricultural practices in enhancing both national and international food security, as well as ensuring the financial stability of farmers and the broader economic security of nations.

Moreover, the event will emphasize the significance of sustainable agricultural practices in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change. “By adopting practices that enhance resilience and sustainability, the agricultural sector can play a pivotal role in securing food, water, and energy resources for the future,” organizers noted.

The OpenAg Symposium 2024 is organized by the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD), a partnership between the University of Oxford and the Government of India. The event is co-organized by UPL, a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenues exceeding $5 billion.

Accompanying the President are his wife, First Lady Fatima Bio, Chief Minister, Dr. David M. Sengeh, and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Henry M. Kpaka.