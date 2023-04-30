Former Opposition APC Vice President Officially Declares For SLPP, Says Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Is Tolerant, Developmental Focus

Koidu City, Kono District, Sunday 30 April 2023 – Former opposition All People’s Congress, APC, Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh, has formally declared and joined the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, under the leadership of His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

During a well-attended declaration ceremony at the Community Field in Koidu Town, Kono, VP Foh said, “As a statesman, I have decided to declare and join the Sierra Leone People’s Party to support President Julius Maada Bio’s agenda to transform our country. I have served in many capacities in the APC, from being a delegate to attaining the second-highest position in the country. But truth be told, President Bio is a tolerant and development-focused person who cannot be distracted.

“I had wanted to make my declaration in either Bo District or the Western Area, but I decided to do it here in Kono because this is the district that determines which of the two traditional political parties will win the elections in Sierra Leone. That is why I am joining our former C4C Members of Parliament and other stakeholders and former APC and C4C supporters to declare and join the great SLPP. Their decision to join the SLPP means President Julius Maada Bio has already won the June 24 elections.

“President Bio, I want to reiterate here today that you have excelled. I admire you, and I really love and like your rational way of thinking about national development, but personally, I like you because you are a man of peace. If you were not a peaceful President, you would have jailed all the opposition politicians whose names are on the Commission of Inquiry reports”.

He told the gathering that what he had observed was that in the interest of peace and national cohesion, the President had been handling the country peacefully with a focus on his transformation agenda.

“His Excellency, I also want to take this opportunity, as a former member of the APC party, to ask for your forgiveness for what members of the APC did to you during your political rally in Bo on 11 September 2011. I want to publicly apologise to you for the misbehaviour of the APC. I was not a party to it, and I will never engage in such an act, but because my house was used as a shelter for perpetrating violence on you, I want to ask for your forgiveness for that act.

“His Excellency, as a stateman standing here, I want to confirm to all Sierra Leoneans that from today moving forward, I am joining you and the SLPP party unconditionally,” he reiterated.

Like always, President Julius Maada Bio, who is also the leader of the SLPP, would welcome all declarations of support and allegiances to his ruling party, referring to them as his people.

“I want to take this opportunity, as the leader of SLPP to welcome you to the great party for good and positive-thinking Sierra Leoneans. For me, all human beings are likely to make mistakes, but after a while, if they showed remorse, we should welcome them wholeheartedly.

“The SLPP is the only party that, when in power, takes tangible, life-changing development beyond borders. As a party, we stand for nothing but the development of Sierra Leone, which I am sure has encouraged you to join our party. You are welcome to the party, and we are praying that you will work to ensure that the election in June ends before 2:00pm,” he urged.

