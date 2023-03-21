Former Opposition APC Minister, Independent MP, Others Declare for SLPP, Assure Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio of High Margin Votes at The Elections In June

Baiwala Town, Dea Chiefdom, Tuesday 21 March 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received more declarations in the eastern region as former supporters and members of the opposition All People’s Congress, APC, the Coalition for Change, C4C, and the People’s Movement for Democratic Change, PMDC, praise the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, government.

Former APC deputy minister of lands, youth, and labour, Daniel Ngaima, and his supporters declared allegiance and commenced their campaign for President Bio’s second term.

“His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, I am pleased and overwhelmed with the real development strides you are making in the country. From your human capital agenda to women’s empowerment, girl child protection, and other development across the country, you have done well,” he said.

He added: “I have served in many capacities, especially as deputy minister in the APC government under the ticket of the PMDC. I was deputy minister of lands, then deputy minister of youth, and later deputy minister of labour. However, the pace at which your government is taking development in the country is laudable.

“Today, I come to my former party, the party of our ancestral fathers. His Excellency, I am assuring you and your government that all the votes in this part of the country will be cast for you, and there will be no runoff come June 2023,” he assured.

The President also received over 90 former supporters of opposition parties in Jojoima Town, who declared to support his campaign because of his vision for the country. The opposition party supporters were accompanied by their former Member of Parliament, Regina Tiangay Songa, who informed that “the decision for their declaration was to recognise the tremendous work by the President in transforming their chiefdom and the country in particular”.

In Daru Town, the headquarters of Jawei Chiefdom, former independent Member of Parliament, Hon. Quintin Salia Konneh, and all his supporters for the SLPP, while he assured of championing President Bio’s second term campaign to secure all the valid votes in that part of the country.

President Julius Maada Bio, who doubles as the leader of the SLPP, welcomed all the new members, saying that the party believed that unity was important in rebuilding the country.

“This is the best thing you have done, to come back to your party. As our slogan says ‘One Country, One People’, let us put all hands on deck to make our country a great nation,” he urged.

Former MP for Constituency 006, Momoh Kanneh, said, as a chiefdom, they were so excited to receive the President, the First Lady and their entourage in the Dea Chiefdom. He also informed them that “For the first time in our chiefdom history, we are receiving a First Lady, and for the second time after late President Ahmed Tejan Kabba, we are receiving a sitting President. Thank you, President Bio and our First Lady.

“We are happy about your visits. We are very proud and we feel fulfilled with all your development initiatives across the country. In the past, we used to have cases of early child marriage, teenage pregnancy, and rape in our chiefdoms. But, with the First Lady’s Hands Off Our Girls campaign, our girls are safer and more secure and they have a very bright future”.

