Delivering the United Nations Common Agenda: Action to Achieve Equality and Inclusion

His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of SierraLeone, is the only African leader selected for the global summit on Action to Achieve Equality and Inclusion slated for Thursday 23 September 2021 on the margins of the UnitedNationsGeneralAssembly.

President Bio will join other world leaders, global champions, and experts as they share inspiring commitments and ideas to combat inequality and exclusion, demonstrating that change is possible. This global summit is co-sponsored by the Leaders Network Reinforcing Multilateralism Together and the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies.

The six other world leaders selected for the global summit are H.E. Carlos Alvarado, President of CostaRica; H.E Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland; H.E Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh; Rt. Hon Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; H.E Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain; and H.E Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of Sweden.

This event will serve as a catalyst for advocates working to achieve a more equal and inclusive world. It will highlight practical and politically viable solutions and actions to systematically address inequality and exclusion within and between countries, and practical steps that governments have instituted towards inclusive recovery from COVID-19.

It is co-sponsored by the Leaders Network Reinforcing Multilateralism Together and the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies hosted at the New York University’s Center for International Cooperation.

The solutions and actions presented will draw from a flagship report launched during the event, led by the Pathfinder’s Grand Challenge on Inequality and Exclusion. The coalition represents a powerful cross-regional partnership involving governments of Canada, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay, the UN, the World Bank, the OECD, Oxfam, and CIVICUS, along with numerous other partners and international experts.

Champion4EqualityandInclusion

ChangeMaker