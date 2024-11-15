Anti-Corruption Commissioner Presents 2023 Annual Report To Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Reaffirms Commitment To Anti-Corruption Efforts

State House, Freetown, Friday, 15 November 2024 – The Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Sierra Leone has presented the Commission’s 2023 Annual Report to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio at State House. This presentation fulfilled the statutory requirement outlined in Section 19(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 mandating the ACC to submit an annual report of its activities to the President.

The Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Francis Ben Kaifala, Esq., led the presentation of the 2023 Annual Report, outlining sections of the report, including findings and activities from the assets declaration unit, intelligence operations, investigations, prosecutions, prevention strategies, and the procurement unit, among others.

Deputy Commissioner, ACC, Augustine Foday Ngobie, underscored that the report exemplifies the Commission’s leadership commitment to combating corruption in Sierra Leone. Highlighting key achievements, he noted that one of the significant milestones in 2023 was the Commission’s transition into its new headquarters, The Integrity House. This facility was constructed and furnished with financial backing from President Bio’s administration.

Ngobie elaborated on the comprehensive work undertaken by the ACC’s regional offices, which encompassed public sensitization, prevention initiatives, and enforcement activities in major regions, including Bo, Port Loko, Kenema, Makeni, and Kono. He emphasized that the report symbolizes the progress made collectively in the anti-corruption efforts. While acknowledging that corruption has not been eradicated, he asserted that the report demonstrates that positive strides are being made, reinforcing the notion that “better is possible” in Sierra Leone.

In response, President Julius Maada Bio commended the ACC, its board, and staff for their unwavering dedication to the fight against corruption. Reflecting on the situation six years prior, he reminded attendees that Sierra Leone was then considered one of the most corrupt countries globally. He reiterated that during his presidential campaign, he had pledged to restore the nation’s credibility on the international stage.

“Today, even our most critical detractors recognize the significant progress we have made in the fight against corruption,” President Bio stated, reinforcing his commitment to maintaining this progress. He expressed gratitude to international development partners such as the World Bank and UNICEF for their continued support, which has been instrumental in reinforcing the anti-corruption framework.

President Bio highlighted that the annual presentation of the ACC report serves as a testament to his administration’s resolute stance against corruption. He pointed out that these accomplishments contribute to creating a secure environment conducive to business and investment in Sierra Leone.

“My government remains vigilant and committed to the fight against corruption,” the President affirmed. “This is a battle that is vital to our nation’s future, an existential threat that must be confronted and defeated. I call upon every Sierra Leonean to join in this fight, for it is one we must win,” he concluded.

President Bio’s remarks reiterated his administration’s pledge to sustaining anti-corruption measures and ensuring a transparent and accountable governance system for Sierra Leone.