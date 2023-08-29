Ambassador of South Korea Discusses Bilateral Relations With Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister, Agrees to Improve and Maintain Healthy Cooperation

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 29 August 2023 – South Korean Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Ambassador Kim Young-Chae, has paid a courtesy call on Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister, Dr David Moinina Sengeh, to discuss and improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

While welcoming the Ambassador and his entourage, he said he was delighted, on behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, to welcome them into the country.

Dr Sengeh stated that it was very important that they were meeting to further deliberate on how they could complement each other’s efforts at building and deepening their longstanding bilateral relationship.

He assured of the government’s commitment to extant cooperations, stressing that there was the political will to operate an open-door policy to all development and investment partners.

Ambassador Kim also presented a letter of request from the President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, scheduling a meeting with His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, (UNGA 78), which is happening from 18 to 26 September 2023 in New York.

He also used the occasion to inform the Chief Minister that his government was willing to deepen development cooperation with the West African nation, specifically in the areas of foreign affairs and international cooperation, agriculture, higher and technical education, and private sector investment in Freetown.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the small but resource-rich West African nation and the East Asian nation on 25 June 1962, Korea, with one of the world’s largest economies, has always been a close friend of Sierra Leone and vice versa.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl