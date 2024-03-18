World Bank Country Director Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Monday 18 March 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the World Bank Country Director for Sierra Leone, Ghana and Liberia on a courtesy call to his office, where he discussed government priority agenda and their plans to invest in food security.

Dr Robert Taliercio O’Brien was introduced to the President by the country’s Minister of Finance, Mr Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura, who talked about his 23 years of working with the World Bank, adding that he was visiting the country following his appointment.

Dr O’Brien thanked the President for making time to receive him and noted that he was pleased to be in Sierra Leone as part of their efforts to build on their long-standing bilateral relationship.

He said the Bank had looked into the many plans of President Bio’s agenda and that assured that they were ready to provide support, particularly to boost the food security sector, infrastructure and youth employment.

In his brief statement, President Bio welcomed Dr O’Brien and his team on behalf of his government and the people of Sierra Leone and recognised the support of the Bank, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic and many others they had provided before.

He said his government was very committed and determined to do more, notwithstanding the many challenges. He attributed some of the successes to his first term’s flagship programme, especially in the education sector.

President Bio emphasised that his priority for a second term was agriculture, noting that he wanted the country to be able to feed itself, serve other neighbouring countries, stimulate economic growth, manage malnutrition and reduce youth unemployment.

“We have been managing inflation with all the many emerging challenges but we will also be pleased to see the support of the World Bank in that area,” he said and ended by thanking them for their immense support.

