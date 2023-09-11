Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Credentials from Ambassadors Designate from the United States of America and the Republic of Ireland

State House, Freetown, Monday 11 September 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today received Letters of Credence from Ambassadors from the United States of America and the Republic of Ireland, and warmly welcomed them during a formal ceremony where he encouraged them to continue to strengthen bilateral relationships.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Bryan David Hunt, US Ambassador to the Republic of Sierra Leone, extended President Joe Biden’s well wishes to President Julius Maada Bio and noted that Freetown was a beautiful city where he had enjoyed great hospitality since his arrival.

“We have enjoyed a good bilateral relationship between our two countries. The US government appreciates the many contributions that Sierra Leoneans in the US have been making. We are ready to support Sierra Leone whenever the need arises and I wish you a successful term of office,” he said.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Aidan Fitzpatrick of the Republic of Ireland, said it gave him great honour to present his letter of credence to President Bio, adding that he wished to strengthen the existing partnership between the two countries.

“My wife, who worked in Sierra Leone many years ago, told me that the country has a lot of potential, which I am looking forward to exploring,” he noted.

While welcoming Ambassador Hunt, President Bio said Sierra Leone had enjoyed an uninterrupted bilateral relationship with the United States and expressed gratitude for the many areas of development that the US government had supported in the country.

“We have just conducted our general elections. As you may be aware, elections are always very contentious. But, as many national and foreign observers agreed, ” Sierra Leone’s 2023 general elections were very peaceful,” he told the US Ambassador.

He informed him that his government had registered more development in Sierra Leone than any of his predecessors since independence in 1961, adding that the motivating factor for such successes was anchored around good governance and visionary leadership.

“As you know, the last five years have been very difficult for governments around the world but we, in Sierra Leone, have been making tremendous efforts to cushion the effects of the global crisis on our people. We hope to get more support from the US government to continue to strengthen liberal reforms in Sierra Leone,” he said and wished him a happy stay.

The President told him that he was preparing to go to the US for the United Nations General Assembly and the US Ambassador, in turn, wished him and his delegation a safe trip and happy stay.

While welcoming the Irish Ambassador, President Bio said Sierra Leone had enjoyed good relationship with the Republic of Ireland, especially in the areas of humanitarian support, which included education and health, adding that Sierra Leone was eager to learn from Ireland.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl