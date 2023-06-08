Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Interacts with Residents in Potoru, Gendema, Zimmi, Hands Over No-Run-Off Re-Elections Campaign to Voters

Zimmi Town, Tunkia Chiefdom, Pujehun District, Thursday 8 June 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, who is also the flagbearer of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, has continued his nationwide engagement, this time in Pujehun District, where he called on stakeholders, women, youth, schoolchildren, and voters, in particular, to champion his campaign for a no-run-off in the June elections.

Chief Imam of Bandajuma Town, Karmoh Abdulai Koroma, said he had three girls, all beneficiaries of President Bio’s Free Quality Education, FQE, programme, adding that his government had enabled them, at the local level to be enlightened, were also enjoying the country’s relative peace and freedom of movement.

He prayed for Allah’s intervention and the resounding second-term victory for the President.

Leader of the National Grand Coalition, NGC, Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkela, told the gathering that, “My message to you is that politics is not about fighting. It is about the development of our beloved country, Sierra Leone. So, I have decided to join a progressive alliance with President Bio and with my little knowledge added to his, we can transform our country”.

Fatmata Kallon, 21, one of the beneficiaries of President Bio’s FQE programme in Potoru, in the Barri Chiefdom, said, “I might not be keeping well, but when I received news of the visit of President and the First Lady to our chiefdom, I had to get up with the special grace of Allah. I am healthy in joy to celebrate them”.

“We are happy to come out in our numbers to receive our First Lady and President in our chiefdom and in our town. This is a historic moment for us because we are going to tell our children in the future about this great President and his wife. This is the first time I am seeing a sitting president in my life. I can’t wait to share my pictures of them,” she said in tears of joy.

President Bio reminded stakeholders, voters, and residents in Barri, Sorogbeima, and Tunkia chiefdoms that since time immemorial, Pujehun District had received the SLPP party more than any other party in our country’s history. He said, “I am happy to always visit this district, so I will be able to express my appreciation and thanks to you for reposing your confidence in me five years ago.

“I am here with my team, including my wife, the First Lady, former Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh, Dr Yumkella, and other progressive Sierra Leoneans, not in the name of campaigning to you. We are here to hand over my no-run-off re-election campaign to you. I know what you are capable of doing and it is that trust that I am here to receive from the chiefdom”.

