Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Appreciates Their Interventions in Times of Need

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sunday 12 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded a successful bilateral meeting with Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, KSRelief, who also doubles as an advisor at the Saudi Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Bio expressed gratitude to the General Supervisor of KSRelief and the people of Saudi Arabia for the humanitarian support the Kingdom had rendered to the Government and people of Sierra Leone over the years, urging the KSRelief to continue its good work in serving humanity.

He highlighted his government’s Big Five Game Changers, which focus on Food Security, Human Capital Development, Youth Empowerment, Infrastructure, Public Service architecture and achieving Sustainable Economic Growth by 2028.

He said his government was able to lay a solid foundation in achieving the Free Quality Education and Human Capital Development in his first term of office, adding that his second term would work on achieving, especially the FEED SALONE initiative, his flagship programme.

The General Supervisor of KSRelief, Dr Abdullah bin Rabeeah, congratulated His Excellency on his re-election as President of Sierra Leone. He described KSRelief “a leading humanitarian organisation that is serving and supporting people and communities in 86 countries around the world, including Sierra Leone and many other African countries”.

He added that their support had gone directly and indirectly through the World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organisation, among others to “build and restore agriculture productivity and create sustainable livelihood opportunities in the face of ever-increasing food and nutrition insecurity in Africa and other countries in the world”.

Dr. Rabeeah also disclosed that His Majesty, King Salman, and the Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman had implored them KSRelief to increase their support activities to Africa, emphasising that the organisation, therefore, intended to do more for Sierra Leone and other African countries.

