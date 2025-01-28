Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commits To Universal Energy Access At The Mission 300 Inaugural Summit

Julius Nyerere International Convention Center, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 28th January 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio joined fellow Heads of State at the inaugural Mission 300 Summit to reaffirm his government’s commitment to delivering universal access to energy in Sierra Leone.

In his address at the summit, President Bio expressed his delight in participating in the historic gathering, emphasizing that it provides a unique opportunity to accelerate Africa’s energy agenda through tangible actions. He underscored the importance of addressing the energy needs of Sub-Saharan Africa, which is critical to the prosperity of the continent and its people.

Highlighting Sierra Leone’s efforts in the energy sector, President Bio referenced the recent launch of the country’s “Just Energy Transition and Green Growth Plan.” This initiative sets an ambitious target of generating 1 gigawatt of power within the next 10 years. “As a government, we stand ready to collaborate with private investors and development partners to address Sierra Leone’s immediate energy needs,” the President affirmed.

He further pledged Sierra Leone’s commitment to meeting all criteria necessary to join the next cohort of countries advancing Mission 300’s goals. President Bio also extended an open invitation to partners and investors to support Sierra Leone’s energy transition journey, emphasizing the need for robust collaboration.

Welcoming delegates, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, described the summit as a platform for addressing more than just energy access. She highlighted its potential to empower families, lift millions out of poverty, and reaffirm Africa’s commitment to economic transformation.

The President of the World Bank Group, Mr. Ajay Banga, and the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, called on the private sector to expand investments in mini-grids, which they identified as a critical component of achieving universal energy access. He further urged participating Heads of State to pledge their support towards Mission 300, noting that only through collaboration can the initiative achieve lasting success.

Mission 300 is a continental initiative aimed at providing affordable and sustainable energy across Sub-Saharan Africa, driving economic growth and enhancing livelihoods.