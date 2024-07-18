Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses Development Partnership Committee Meeting on Global Peace and Security, Commits to Making Democracy Purposeful

State House, Freetown, Thursday 18 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the Development Partnership Committee, DEPAC, meeting where he reiterated his resounding commitment to global peace and security, making democracy purposeful in the region, while reminding the meeting of the country’s attainment of the Presidency at the United Nations Security Council from August 2024 to 2025.

Since its inception, the DEPAC meeting has served as a principal dialogue platform between government and development partners for collaboration on issues of national interest.

President Bio, while welcoming and thanking government officials and development partners for taking time off from their busy schedules to attend the meeting, pointed out that the focus of the session was to have a frank discussion on issues that were relevant and to map out a way forward.

He reminded the gathering of his commitment and said he always believed that having dialogue was not a weakness but a strength. The President said the DEPAC meeting had enabled his government and partners to deepen multilateral and bilateral engagements, which he hoped would continue.

He assured of the full implementation of the tripartite report, ensuring a positive roadmap to deepening electoral processes in the country.

President Bio, while committing to global peace and multilateralism at the Security Council, reminded the meeting that Sierra Leone had once again held the presidency of the UN Security Council after 53 years. He reminded partners of how a little over 20 years ago, Sierra Leone was on the Security Council agenda for peace. Now, the country would be championing sessions to discuss the peace and stability of other nations.

He described that as historic, applauding the country’s commitment to peace, stability, human capital development, and gender empowerment, among others.

President Julius Maada Bio called on partners while sharing the country’s plan for the Presidency, to work with him towards making democracy purposeful in the region.

The United Nations Residence Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Madam Seraphine Wakana, thanked the President for the meeting and confirmed that it signified his commitment to wider consultation on peace and stability at the national and international levels.

Madam Wakana said peace and security were the foundation upon which development was built while committing their support to policies that would strengthen national institutions.

She expressed appreciation to the Tripartite Committee members for the completion of the full report, adding that they looked forward to its implementation.

British High Commissioner, Lisa Chesney MBE, who doubles as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Sierra Leone, thanked His Excellency for convening the DEPAC meeting, confirming that it signified his commitment to participatory governance.

She praised his position on global peace and stability, pointing out that the attainment of the Presidency of the Security Council would show the world that Sierra Leone was a force to reckon with. She urged the President to continue with his approach to peace and emerging issues and to prove critics wrong, especially for putting development, peace, and stability first.

