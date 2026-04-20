Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Champions “Prevention Before Intervention” At Dakar Forum On Peace And Security

Abdou Diouf International Conference Center (CICAD), Diamniadio, Senegal, Monday 20 April 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has delivered a strong and forward-looking address at the 10th Edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, where he advanced the “Dakar Doctrine” of prevention before intervention as the most sustainable pathway to peace, stability, and sovereignty across the African continent.

Speaking before fellow Heads of State, global partners, and security experts, President Bio underscored the urgent need for Africa to shift from reactive responses to crises toward proactive strategies that prioritize early warning systems, inclusive governance, and preventive diplomacy. He emphasized that the cost of conflict, both human and economic, makes prevention not only necessary but imperative.

President Bio noted that Africa’s peace and security challenges must be addressed through African-led solutions, strengthened institutions, and deeper regional cooperation, particularly within frameworks such as ECOWAS and the African Union. He stressed that sustainable peace cannot be imposed but must be built through trust, dialogue, and accountable governance systems that respond to the needs of citizens.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s own journey from conflict to stability, the President highlighted the importance of resilience, reconciliation, and sustained investment in democratic institutions. He reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to supporting peacebuilding efforts across the continent, especially in fragile and conflict-affected states.

The President also called for stronger collaboration between governments, civil society, and international partners to address the root causes of instability, including youth unemployment, inequality, and weak state institutions. He emphasized that investing in people, particularly young people, is central to preventing future conflicts and securing long-term stability.

During his intervention, President Bio further highlighted the role of regional bodies in maintaining peace and stability, noting that ECOWAS continues to play a critical role in promoting constitutional order and democratic governance in West Africa. He called for sustained support to regional mechanisms that foster dialogue, mediation, and conflict prevention.

President Bio’s participation at the forum also included engagement in a high-level presidential panel, where he joined other African leaders in discussing practical approaches to strengthening the continent’s security architecture and enhancing coordination in responding to emerging threats.

The Dakar International Forum, held at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center, continues to serve as a premier platform for shaping Africa’s collective security agenda, reinforcing the principle that durable peace is best achieved through prevention, partnership, and strong institutions.

President Bio’s address reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s growing leadership in global peace and security conversations, positioning the country as a committed advocate for African-driven solutions and a more stable and secure continent.

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