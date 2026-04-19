Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives In Senegal For 10th Dakar Forum On Peace And Security In Africa

Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport, Sunday 19 April 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Senegal ahead of the 10th Edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, where he is expected to deliver remarks on the theme: “Africa Facing the Challenges of Stability, Integration, and Sovereignty: What Sustainable Solution?”

On arrival, President Bio was received by The President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, alongside Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Senegal, Ibrahim Turay, Head of Chancery Evelyn Tanty Akakpo, and other embassy officials.

Members of the Sierra Leonean community in Dakar gathered at the airport to welcome the President, commending his leadership in promoting peace, security, and regional cooperation. President Bio engaged briefly with the diaspora, expressing appreciation for their continued support and confidence in his leadership.

The forum, scheduled for 20–21 April 2026 at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center, will focus on strengthening regional security, advancing the African Union Agenda 2063, and examining the evolving role of security institutions across Africa.

The annual gathering brings together African Heads of State and Government, international partners, civil society actors, and policy experts, serving as a platform for African-led solutions to peace, security, and governance challenges.

During the opening ceremony, President Bio is expected to outline Africa’s capacity to develop homegrown responses to emerging security threats while reinforcing international partnerships built on mutual respect and shared interests. He will also participate in a high-level panel discussion alongside fellow Heads of State, senior government officials, and international representatives.

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