Sierra Leone Strengthens Economic Ties with the United States at Trade and Investment Roundtable

Washington D.C, United States, Friday 19 September 2024 – Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has held productive engagement with Trade and Investment Agencies at the U.S. Government Roundtable on Trade and Investment. The event aimed to deepen economic collaboration between the two nations, providing a platform for Sierra Leone to showcase its reform agenda and explore new opportunities for private-sector investment.

In his opening remarks, President Bio expressed gratitude to the U.S. Government for organizing the roundtable, reaffirming Sierra Leone’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with the United States. He emphasized that enhanced collaboration, particularly in trade and investment, is vital for driving inclusive growth and fostering shared prosperity.

The President outlined his government’s priorities, focusing on governance, infrastructure development, and human capital. He highlighted successes in improving transparency and combating corruption, positioning Sierra Leone as an attractive destination for global investors. He noted that significant investments in energy, roads, and ports have been central to transforming Sierra Leone into a regional trade hub.

Addressing the critical challenges within Sierra Leone’s energy sector, President Bio stressed the necessity of increasing access to energy and boosting generation capacity for economic transformation. He recognized the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact as a pivotal project supporting the expansion of the energy transmission backbone and essential reforms within the sector.

Agriculture also emerged as a key focus area during the discussions. President Bio underscored the importance of private-sector-driven food production, highlighting Sierra Leone’s Feed Salone Programme, which targets key value chains such as rice, cocoa, and coffee. “This initiative aims to reduce poverty through sustainable agricultural development,” he stated.

The President called for U.S. investments in research, mechanization, and infrastructure to bolster the agricultural sector and enhance export potential, particularly under initiatives like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Concluding his remarks, President Bio reiterated Sierra Leone’s commitment to fostering deeper cooperation with the United States in pursuit of shared prosperity. He assured U.S. businesses and investors of a welcoming investment environment and pledged his government’s ongoing efforts to create a more transparent, stable, and prosperous economy.

The roundtable marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties, with both nations looking to leverage private-sector partnerships for sustainable development.