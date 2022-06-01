Menu

News Post

Remarks by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, As Guest of Honour on Madaraka Day, Nairobi, Uhuru Gardens – 1 June 2022

Remarks by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, As Guest of Honour on Madaraka Day, Nairobi, Uhuru Gardens - 1 June 2022

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Celebrates Madaraka Day With President Uhuru Kenyatta, Witnesses the Unveiling of the Uhuru Garden National Monument  

Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday 1 June 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined the Kenyan President, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, to unveil the Uhuru Garden

Read More »
June 1, 2022 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram