President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over The Oath-Taking And Decoration Ceremony Of Newly Appointed Chief Of Defence Staff, Major General Amara Idara Bangura

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 26th November 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio presided over the oath-taking and decoration ceremony of Major General Amara Idara Bangura, the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), at State House today. This momentous occasion follows Major General Bangura’s recent promotion to his current rank and his appointment as the CDS.

In his congratulatory address, President Bio commended Major General Bangura for his promotion and appointment, noting that the titles of Chief of Defence Staff and Major General come with significant responsibilities and obligations. He urged the new CDS to foster collaboration with state institutions to ensure national safety and security.

“I extend my warmest congratulations on your promotion and appointment,” President Bio said. “Your primary task is to ensure that Sierra Leone remains safe and secure. I have personally served in this capacity under challenging circumstances, and I know the weight of this responsibility. I am confident in your ability to rise to the occasion and serve with distinction.”

In his statement after taking the oath of office and receiving his decoration, Major General Bangura expressed deep gratitude to God and President Bio for the trust and honor bestowed upon him. Acknowledging the weight of his new responsibilities, he reaffirmed his commitment to defending Sierra Leone’s national interests and ensuring security across the nation.

“Your Excellency, I am deeply honored by this opportunity to serve as Chief of Defence Staff,” he stated. “This role comes with immense responsibility, including safeguarding our country’s interests and addressing security challenges. I assure you of my unwavering dedication to supporting your ‘Five Big Game Changers’ and advancing your government’s development agenda.”

Major General Bangura also emphasized the importance of discipline and patriotism within the armed forces, urging all personnel to prioritize the country’s interests above personal gains. “Defending the nation’s sovereignty requires unity, focus, and a shared commitment to discipline,” he remarked.

Before his appointment as CDS, Major General Bangura served as the Assistant Chief of Defence Staff in charge of Operations and Planning at RSLAF. With extensive experience and a proven track record, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the nation.

The ceremony marks a pivotal moment for the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces as it transitions under the leadership of a seasoned officer poised to strengthen national defense and security.