President Julius Maada Bio Encourages Sierra Leoneans to Embark on Agricultural activities when he visits Pujehun

Pujehun Town, Southern Province, Thursday 19 December 2019 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has continued his “thank you tour” to Pujehun District, where he called on Sierra Leoneans to embark on farming as a way of attaining food security.

Chairman Pujehun District Council, Sheikh Suaibu Siddy Sowa, said that they were pleased with the responsible leadership being shown by President Bio. He said that the government was working on a lot of projects that would help to change the lives of the citizens. He also commended the President for appointing into government their sons and daughters.

In his keynote address, President Bio said that Sierra Leone was investing a lot of resources, annually, on rice importation which was not helpful for the country’s development. He noted that Sierra Leone was blessed with vast arable land, which if properly used would ease the burden of food importation in the country.

He said that as part of the government’s plans to increase food production in the country, they were introducing a national youth farming scheme across all chiefdoms in the country. He added that that would not only help to create employment for youths but would also help to reduce the importation of food items in the country.

During the event, President Bio also installed newly elected Paramount Chief Mustapha Gende Massaquoi II of Soro-gbema and Paramount Chief Workie Jonjo Mariama Massaquoi II of Gallines Chiefdoms.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23288269282