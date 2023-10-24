Menu

News Post

National Address by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone following the Government and the All People’s Congress Peace Dialogue in Freetown – Tuesday 24th of October 2023

National Address by H.E. Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone following the Government and the All People’s Congress Peace Dialogue in Freetown – Tuesday 24th of October 2023

Download PDF Statement Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages IMC on Post-Repeal Updates and General Progress in Media Freedom, Confirms More Public Trust, Confidence

State House, Freetown, Thursday 26 October 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has engaged the chairman and commissioners of the Independent Media Commission, IMC, on post-repeal of

Read More »
October 26, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens First National Dialogue on Energy Transition Plan, Commits to a Clean Energy System That Drives Socio-Economic Benefits

Freetown City Council, Freetown, Monday 23 October 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has opened the country’s first National Dialogue aimed at “Developing a Just and Inclusive

Read More »
October 23, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram