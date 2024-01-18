National Address By His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of The Republic of Sierra Leone 18th of January 2024 Freetown, Sierra Leone

State House, Freetown Thursday 18 January 2024 – Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sierra Leone, His Excellency KIM Young Chae, has paid a farewell courtesy to His Excellency
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 17 January 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the newly elected executive of the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone, NOC-SL,
State House, Freetown, Monday 15 January 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received the leadership of the opposition All People’s Congress, APC, in the House of