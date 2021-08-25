Justice Miatta Samba Takes Leave of President Julius Maada Bio, Assures of Quality Representation at the International Criminal Court in The Hague

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 25 August 2021 – Justice Miatta Maria Samba has assured of quality representation when she called at State House to take leave of His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, to start her job as a judge of the International Criminal Court, ICC, in The Hague, The Netherlands for a nine-year term between 2021 and 2030.

Justice Samba said that her going to the ICC was a momentous milestone in the glorious history of Sierra Leone in judicial, international affairs and significantly in the advancement of the national gender empowerment policy.

“Your Excellency Mr. President, this historic and solemn occasion in which I take my leave of you manifest Sierra Leone’s contribution in the pursuit of international criminal justice and taking its rightful place as a sovereign equal among states, a feat which is no longer a dream, but a reality,” she said.

Justice Miatta Samba thanked the Hon. Chief Justice Desmon Babatunde Edwards for holding her hand throughout the process that led to her election as a judge, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the facilitation, and most importantly for the stellar work of the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the United Nations in New York.

“So, Your Excellency, whilst I pray for courage, dignity and strength in the execution of my new duties so as to always make Sierra Leone proud, I also pray that Sierra Leone continues to pray for me. I go as an ambassador of the country, and with your continuing support and prayers, I will do my utmost best to make you all proud,” she concluded.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked Justice Samba and the entire judiciary for their role in democracy and governance, while also assuring her of his support during her tour of duty at the ICC. He advised her to represent the country well in the international justice system, because justice was the best ecosystem for democracy and progress.

“You are taking duties in a difficult time in the world because of the global pandemic of the Coronavirus. Go out and make us proud. We are already proud of you. You will always have our support. I wish you the very best,” President Bio concluded.

