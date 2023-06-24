Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Cast Their Votes for More Human Capital Development, Confirm the Process Was Smooth

Hockey Pitch, Wilberforce Military Barracks, Freetown, 24 June 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, who is also flagbearer of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, and First Lady Dr Fatima Maada Bio have completed their voting process at the Hockey Pitch, describing the process as smooth and telling the crowds that they voted for the future of education, women’s empowerment, transparency and more jobs for the youth and more.

The President and his wife were accompanied by their daughter, to whom the President dedicated his votes, saying, “I have cast my votes for the future of my daughter’s education.

He also confirmed that the center, where he voted, was much better, saying, “I hope it is good elsewhere. So far, I have checked with other districts and towns, and I was reliably told that the process is easy”.

The President also called on Sierra Leoneans to be patient, noting that “every process has its own challenges. The fact that the election centers were not open in time does not mean the process will not go on. I am calling on all registered voters to have patience and go cast their votes. This election is about your future. It is about the future of our country, and, therefore, I am calling on all Sierra Leoneans to be patient and ensure that they cast their votes”.

“Go out and vote. It is your constitutional right and a time when you choose your Mayor, Chairperson, Member of Parliament, Councillor and also your President. So, go out and vote ‘saful, go home ‘saful’, sit at home ‘saful’. If you win, celebrate ‘saful’, and if you lose, sit at home ‘saful’,” the President urged.

