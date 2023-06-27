Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Takes Oath of Office After Winning Saturday’s Elections, Thanks Voters and Calls on Opposition to Work with Him

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 27 June 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has sworn to the Oath of Office of the Presidency after winning on the first ballot in the 24 June 2023 elections, thanking voters and extending open hands to the opposition All People’s Congress leadership to kickstart his inclusive governance agenda.

“Today, with the successful conduct of the 2023 multi-tier elections, Sierra Leone stands tall among young democracies for our efforts in consolidating our democratic gains. Peaceful conduct of successive democratic elections has become our national ethos, giving our country the highest accolade in the league of stable democracies worldwide.

“I am extremely humbled and immensely thankful for the trust and confidence you have placed in me with your overwhelming vote ─ securing me and the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) victory to lead our great nation, Sierra Leone, for another term of five years,” he stated.

The President also recognised that with his second-term mandate, Sierra Leoneans had proven beyond every reasonable doubt their abiding faith in his capacity to sustain and advance the transformational work his government had started in 2018.

“Fellow Sierra Leoneans, I am always committed to being a fair leader and the President for all. Regardless of your political affiliation, tribe, religion, or socioeconomic background, I dedicate myself to serving you with dedication, integrity, and commitment. Our victory today is not just mine; it belongs to every Sierra Leonean who dreams of a brighter and better future for our nation.

“Fellow Sierra Leoneans, with the election results, your voices have been heard loud and clear, and I promise to commence the process of bringing together our progressive forces, including political party leaders, Civil Society Organisations, and religious and traditional leaders to forge a common front to move this country forward.

“I, therefore, extend a hand of fellowship to my brother and foremost opposition leader, Dr Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC), to join us in the arduous task of nationbuilding. The job ahead is enormous, but collectively, we can build the country of our dreams ─ the Sierra Leone our current and future generations deserve.

“It is time for us to join hands in blurring the lines drawn during the spirited campaign season and reunite as one united family — proud members of the Sierra Leonean nation,” he noted.

President Bio reiterated that his government would focus on food security, consolidating gains in Human Capital Development, creating jobs for young people, revamping the public service and developing technology and infrastructure.

Immediately following the announcement of the result by the National Returning Officer and Chairman of the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone, the opposition APC flagbearer, Dr Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara, tweeted to thank each and everyone and acknowledged the efforts of local and international partners.

