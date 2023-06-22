ECOWAS, European Union, African Union, West African Elders Forum Observer Missions Pay Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

SLPP Headquarters, Freetown, Thursday 22 June 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and candidate for the Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, has received ECOWAS, African Union, and West African Elders Forum Observer Missions ahead of the June 24 multi-tier elections, citing the many successes the country has made to ensure a credible election.

In his statement the head of ECOWAS observer mission, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambers, thanked the President for making time to receive them and congratulated him on the country’s election to the non-permanent category at the UN Security Council, noting that the win did not come as a surprise as he had been monitoring the country’s effort to secure the seat.

He went on to state that the country had successfully been tested for over a period of 20 years, which showed that it was a resilient country that was consolidating its democracy.

Dr. Chambers furthered that the ECOWAS had been monitoring all elections after the war in Sierra Leone, adding that in 2023 they happened to be the largest observer mission that would be deployed across the country.

He said since their arrival in the country, they had been able to engage different institutions such as the Political Parties Regulations Commission, Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone, ECSL, Office of National Security, different political parties and other observer missions.

He ended by saying that the chairman for the ECSL had assured them of credible elections, noting that he would, therefore, want to admonish all citizens to be peaceful during and after elections.

Earlier on Monday 19 June 2023, the Head of the Commonwealth Observer Group to Sierra Leone and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, paid a courtesy call on the President at the Presidential Lodge to announce their arrival in the country and to wish the country well ahead of the polls.

President Bio also had similar engagements with the African Union Observer Mission led by His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the West African Elders Forum Election Mission led by, Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In his response, President Dr Julius Maada Bio welcomed representatives of the election observers on behalf of his government and the people of Sierra Leone, stating that all arrangements for the June 24 elections, were in place.

The President also mentioned that the election was 95% funded by the government of Sierra Leone, while adding that to ensure a credible election his government had been able to implement 70 out of 100 recommendations made by the European Union observer mission after the 2018 elections.

He also said the dates for the elections were announced over a year ago and that the rules of the elections had been discussed by all parties concerned in order to ensure a fair playground for all interested parties.

“I want to assure you that on the part of the government, we are prepared and have provided all the necessary funds to ensure we have a peaceful election,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit