WELCOME TO THE EIGHTH EDITION OF THE PRESIDENCY NEWSLETTER

We are pleased to present the eighth edition of The Presidency (3rd for 2026), highlighting key milestones in governance, diplomacy, and national development under His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.

This edition captures progress in strengthening democratic institutions, advancing regional peace and cooperation, and deepening international partnerships.

It also highlights continued implementation of the Feed Salone agenda, major investments in health, education, agriculture, fisheries, and infrastructure, as well as ongoing economic reforms supported by key global partners.

Overall, it reflects Sierra Leone’s steady progress toward stability, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

Warm regards,

SHMCU