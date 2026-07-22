Cabinet Honours President Julius Maada Bio For Successful ECOWAS Chairmanship, Celebrates Landmark Regional Leadership

State House, Freetown, Wednesday, 22 July 2026 – Members of Sierra Leone’s Cabinet surprised His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio with a special tribute during a Cabinet meeting, celebrating his successful tenure as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government from June 2025 to July 2026 and recognising his outstanding leadership in elevating Sierra Leone’s profile on the regional and international stage.

What was expected to be a routine Cabinet meeting transformed into a heartfelt ceremony as Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, and Cabinet Ministers presented the President with a signed appreciation citation and a commemorative plaque in recognition of his exemplary stewardship of the regional bloc.

The plaque mirrored those President Bio had earlier presented to fellow West African Heads of State following Sierra Leone’s successful hosting of the ECOWAS Mid-Year Summit 2026, symbolising the country’s emergence as a trusted centre for regional diplomacy and cooperation.

Speaking during the presentation, the Chief Minister Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, described President Bio’s ECOWAS Chairmanship as a defining chapter in Sierra Leone’s diplomatic history, commending his visionary leadership, commitment to regional peace and security, and unwavering dedication to advancing the ECOWAS integration agenda.

He noted that under his leadership, Sierra Leone successfully hosted one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in its history, welcoming regional leaders, including 11 Heads of State, Special Guests, more than 2,000 visitors, and over 500 delegates, while delivering what has been widely recognised as a peaceful, well-coordinated and highly successful summit.

He praised President Bio for projecting Sierra Leone as a nation capable of hosting major international events and strengthening its reputation as a credible regional leader, expressing confidence that his legacy of service, collaboration and visionary leadership would continue to inspire future generations.

Responding to the surprise tribute, President Bio admitted that the recognition had caught him completely off guard.

Drawing on his military background, he remarked humorously that surprises were normally tactics used against an adversary rather than something a soldier expected to experience personally.

The President expressed profound gratitude to the Vice President, Chief Minister, other Cabinet Ministers and the people of Sierra Leone for the honour, describing the successful ECOWAS Chairmanship and the Mid-Year Summit as a collective national achievement rather than the accomplishment of any single individual or institution.

He thanked every ministry, department, agency, the security sector, development partners and citizens whose dedication contributed to the success of the regional gathering.

President Bio reaffirmed his long-held belief that Sierra Leoneans are capable of achieving extraordinary results when they work together in unity rather than in isolation.

He noted that the successful organisation of the ECOWAS Mid-Year Summit demonstrated the country’s ability to deliver on the continental stage and showcased Sierra Leone’s capacity, resilience and professionalism before the international community.

The ceremony concluded with Cabinet reaffirming its commitment to supporting President Bio’s vision of strengthening Sierra Leone’s regional and global standing through effective governance, unity and national service.

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