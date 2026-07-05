Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Leads Historic Commissioning Of ECOWAS Headquarters, Hails ‘Eye Of West Africa’ As Symbol Of Regional Integration

Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, 2 July 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has presided over the official commissioning of the new ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, describing the landmark facility as a symbol of West Africa’s shared ambition and calling on regional leaders to transform five decades of integration into greater prosperity, security and opportunity for more than 450 million citizens.

In his keynote address, President Bio described the inauguration as more than the opening of a new building.

“Today, we do not simply inaugurate a new headquarters. We reaffirm our collective belief in the promise of regional integration, the strength of African solidarity, and the enduring vision of a peaceful, prosperous and united West Africa.” He said.

The President expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Nigeria for their longstanding support to ECOWAS since its establishment in 1975 and thanked President Xi Jinping and the Government of China for donating the headquarters, describing it as another demonstration of the strategic partnership between China and West Africa.

President Bio stressed that the real value of the headquarters would not lie in its architecture but in the decisions taken within its walls.

“This building represents far more than steel, glass and concrete. It stands as a powerful symbol of our shared ambition, our collective resilience, and our unwavering commitment to building a stronger and more integrated West Africa.”

Calling for a renewed focus on delivering practical results for citizens, President Bio said West Africans were looking beyond declarations and expected institutions to improve their daily lives. He said citizens expected ECOWAS to remove barriers to trade, create jobs, strengthen peace and security, empower women and provide greater opportunities for young people across the region.

Reflecting on the bloc’s future, President Bio acknowledged the challenges confronting West Africa, including insecurity, unconstitutional changes of government, illicit trade and economic uncertainty, while reaffirming ECOWAS’ commitment to constitutional governance. He added that the future of the region would depend on the quality of leadership demonstrated today.

“The people of West Africa are not waiting for promises. They are waiting for results. The future of West Africa will be determined not by the challenges we face, but by the courage, vision and determination with which we confront them.”

President Bio also highlighted ECOWAS Vision 2050, calling for greater investment in education, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. Recognising the region’s demographic advantage, he said young people represent West Africa’s greatest opportunity.

Addressing the leadership and staff of the ECOWAS Commission, President Bio challenged them to uphold the highest standards of public service. He further urged the institution to place citizens at the centre of every decision.

Concluding his address, President Bio challenged the region’s leaders to ensure history judges this generation by what it achieves rather than what it builds. He ended with a message of hope, expressing confidence that the new headquarters would stand as “a lasting symbol of African unity, regional solidarity and our shared determination to build a brighter future.”

The ceremony featured the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, ribbon-cutting, the planting of a Unity Tree by President Bio and Nigerian officials, a guided tour of the complex and a reception for invited guests.

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