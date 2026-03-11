Global Partnership For Education Announces Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio As A Champion For Sustainable Education Financing – Full Press Release

Skip to content
info@statehouse.gov.sl
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Home
About
About State House
Presidency
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Office of the First Lady
Office of the Chief Minister
Office of the Press Secretary
Office of the Presidential Spokesman
Presidential Advisors
Cabinet
Press Kit
Media
News
Press Releases
Speeches
Statements
State House TV
Gallery
Big 5
Feed Salone
Human Capital Development
Youth Employment Scheme
Technology and Infrastructure
Public Sector Reform
ECOWAS
Priorities
Activities
Events
Contact
Global Partnership For Education Announces Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio As A Champion For Sustainable Education Financing – Full Press Release
March 11, 2026
9:40 pm
No Comments
GPE PR
Download
Latest News
March 10, 2026
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives AU Special Representative For Mali And The Sahel, Reaffirms Commitment To Reintegration Of AES Countries Into ECOWAS
Read More
March 8, 2026
NATIONAL AND REGIONAL ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF SIERRA LEONE, ON THE OCCASION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2026, SUNDAY, MARCH 08, 2026
Read More
March 6, 2026
WELCOME TO THE SEVENTH EDITION OF THE PRESIDENCY NEWSLETTER
Read More
1
2
3
…
69
Scroll to Top