Sierra Leone’s President Bio Tours Bunce Island, Leicester Peak And Tacugama, Positioning Sierra Leone As A Premier Heritage And Eco-Tourism Destination

State House, Freetown, 11 June, 2026 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has undertaken a comprehensive inspection tour of key heritage, tourism, and environmental sites across Sierra Leone, reaffirming his Government’s commitment to preserving the nation’s history, promoting sustainable tourism, and safeguarding its natural environment for future generations.

The tour took the President to Bunce Island, Leicester Peak Viewpoint, and the Tacugama Innovation Centre, three landmark destinations that reflect Sierra Leone’s unique blend of history, culture, and ecological wealth.

President Bio’s historic visit to Bunce Island, the first ever by a sitting President in four decades, demonstrates his administration’s commitment to preserving national heritage, promoting tourism, and strengthening connections with descendants of the African diaspora worldwide..

Situated in the Sierra Leone River, Bunce Island remains one of West Africa’s most significant historical landmarks and a powerful symbol of the transatlantic slave trade. The island served as a major British slave trading post from the late seventeenth century and continues to stand as a place of remembrance, reflection, and resilience.

During a guided tour of the historic site, the President received detailed briefings on the island’s role in the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring significance in global history. The President visited key remnants of the former slave fortress, including holding areas and defensive structures that bear witness to the experiences of thousands of Africans who passed through the island before being transported across the Atlantic.

The tour also highlighted Bunce Island’s unique historical connections to descendants of enslaved Africans in North America, particularly communities in the United States whose ancestral roots trace back to Sierra Leone. These ties continue to provide important opportunities for cultural exchange, heritage preservation, and diaspora engagement.

President Bio emphasized the importance of preserving such historic sites as part of the country’s broader development agenda, noting that they serve as powerful tools for education, historical reflection, and economic growth through tourism.

During the visit, President Bio laid a wreath in honour of the thousands of enslaved Africans who passed through the island, paying tribute to their resilience and sacrifice while reaffirming Sierra Leone’s commitment to preserving this important chapter of world history.

Continuing the tour, President Bio visited the newly developed Leicester Peak Viewpoint, one of the Government’s flagship tourism infrastructure projects.

Accompanied by the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Nabeela Tunis, the President toured the modern facility, which offers breathtaking panoramic views of Freetown and the Atlantic coastline. The upgraded viewpoint forms part of Government’s broader strategy to transform Sierra Leone into a competitive and attractive tourism destination.

Commending the Ministry of Tourism for the remarkable facelift of the site, President Bio praised the quality of the work and stressed the importance of maintaining the facility to preserve its appeal.

“I want to thank you all for this tremendous job you have done here. This facelift will attract tourists and help reposition Sierra Leone as a tourism destination. However, I urge all of you to keep this place clean and tidy so that it can continue to serve the purpose for which it was built,” the President stated.

The President noted that investments in tourism infrastructure are critical to creating jobs, stimulating local economies, and showcasing Sierra Leone’s rich natural beauty to the world.

As part of the inspection tour, President Bio also visited the Tacugama Innovation Centre project, where construction is progressing on a state-of-the-art edifice designed to promote tourism, education, environmental conservation, and creativity.

The ambitious project features a green park, observation tower, greenhouse, visitor centre, hiking trails, amphitheatre, children’s recreational facilities, and a canopy walk. Upon completion, the hub will also include a cinema, library, studio, boardroom, rooftop cafeteria, and exhibition spaces, creating a unique destination that combines learning, recreation, and environmental awareness.

Expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of work, President Bio described the Innovation Centre as a transformative initiative that aligns with Sierra Leone’s sustainable development aspirations.

“The Tacugama Innovation Centre should be utilized as a space for creativity, conservation, and sustainable development,” the President said.

He further issued a strong warning against encroachment and land grabbing within protected conservation areas, stressing that the Government would take decisive action against those who threaten the country’s environmental assets.

“I want to give a clear warning against encroachment here. The law will take its full course against those who engage in land grabbing in conservation areas,” he cautioned.

The inspection tour reflects the Bio administration’s integrated approach to national development, leveraging Sierra Leone’s historical heritage, tourism potential, and environmental resources to drive economic growth, strengthen national identity, and create opportunities for future generations.

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