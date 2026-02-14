Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls For Genuine Engagement On Sahel, Urges Focus Beyond Geopolitical Distractions

Munich, Germany, Friday, 13 February 2026 – His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, has called for genuine and effective engagement with Europe on Sahel issues, warning against the distractions caused by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

President Bio delivered these remarks during a compelling panel discussion titled “Point of Return: Reengaging with the Sahel” at the 2026 Munich Security Conference.

Speaking in his role as ECOWAS Authority Chairman, he emphasized the strides made under his leadership to deepen cooperation between the three Sahelian countries and ECOWAS. He stressed the urgent need for a coordinated strategy to address insecurity in the Sahel that prioritizes civilian safety, fosters economic growth, and invests in the region’s youth.

President Bio’s active involvement at this year’s Munich Security Conference highlights his firm commitment to drawing global focus to the escalating security challenges in the Sahel.

Sharing the panel with other prominent figures, including João Gomes Cravinho, European Union Special Representative for the Sahel at the European External Action Service, President Bio underscored the critical importance of renewed international partnership.

