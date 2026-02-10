Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Cardinal Arrigo Miglio On Pastoral Visit

State House, Freetown, 10 February 2026 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received His Eminence Cardinal Arrigo Miglio of the Holy Roman Church, who is on a pastoral visit to Sierra Leone.

Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Freetown described Cardinal Miglio as a senior and highly respected figure within the Catholic Church. He noted that the Cardinal’s visit includes an inspection of the Love Bridge Project in Lokomasama Chiefdom, Port Loko District, where a hospital established over 15 years ago continues to provide critical health services, particularly to the poor. The project, he said, reflects the Church’s commitment to living the Gospel through service.

Presidential Spokesman, Hon. Dr Alpha Kanu, highlighted ongoing collaboration with Hon. Ishmael Sankoh Yillah, in whose constituency the hospital is located, adding that medical teams from Italy conduct annual surgical missions at the facility.

Cardinal Miglio expressed condolences to President Bio on the passing of his sister, Mrs Alice Josephine Tucker (née Bio), and described his visit as deeply fulfilling. He praised the Love Bridge Hospital for its compassion-driven approach to healthcare and conveyed the blessings of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to the President, noting that he would brief the Pope on his visit upon returning to Italy.

President Bio warmly welcomed the Cardinal, reaffirming his strong ties to the Catholic community and commending the Church’s contributions to spiritual guidance and healthcare delivery. He paid tribute to his late sister, noting her lifelong service as a Catholic school teacher dedicated to human capital development. The President also underscored the importance of spiritual reflection in leadership, revealing that he observes weekly prayers with Catholic priests at his office.

