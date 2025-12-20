Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions TAF Salone Micro City, Reaffirms Commitment To Public-Private Partnerships

TAF Salone Micro City, John Obey, Western Area Rural District, Friday, 19 December 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the TAF Salone Micro City, Sierra Leone’s first modern, smart, and green city, reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships as a catalyst for national development.

The affordable housing apartments form part of the 5,000 housing units TAF Africa Global has committed to delivering in Sierra Leone, aimed at addressing the country’s housing deficit while providing quality and dignified living spaces for citizens. When fully completed, the micro city will feature comprehensive amenities, including shops, a market, business centres, a petrol station, a multi-hub transit system, a health centre, a police post, fire services, primary and secondary schools, a mosque, a church, and a cemetery, among others.

Standing at the foothills of John Obey to commission a transformation once deemed impossible, President Bio reflected on the project’s remarkable progress, noting that less than 36 months after the signing of a Joint Venture Agreement with TAF Africa Global, the vision had become a reality.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate a new milestone in bridging our nation’s housing deficit,” the President said.

Describing the development as more than just a housing project, President Bio stated, “This is not merely a collection of buildings; it is Sierra Leone’s first modern, smart, and green city.” He disclosed that the first phase comprises 1,100 affordable luxury homes, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of young professionals, senior citizens, and members of the diaspora seeking to retire or resettle in Sierra Leone.

The President noted that the commissioning of the first phase of the TAF Salone Micro City represents a transition from vision to tangible results, from aspiration to deliberate action, and from the empty promises of the past to the ‘Tok and Do’ governance philosophy of his administration.

“The Sierra Leone we are becoming is not defined by the challenges we face today or the limitations of yesterday. It will be shaped by the steady, disciplined choices we make over time, guided by confidence, clarity, and purpose as we prepare for tomorrow,” he emphasized.

President Bio reaffirmed that providing affordable housing remains a cornerstone of his government’s commitment to improving the lives of Sierra Leoneans. He explained that the project directly supports the Big Five Game Changers by promoting human capital development and creating thousands of jobs for young people during the construction phase. He further assured that upon completion of the planned 5,000 housing units, Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad will have the opportunity to own a meaningful stake in their homeland.

Linking the success of the micro city to effective collaboration, the President described the project as a testament to what can be achieved when government and the private sector work in harmony.

“Today’s occasion is a clear manifestation of this government’s open-door policy toward the private sector. This is the first housing project implemented using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and with this project and others in the pipeline, we will make significant progress in addressing the housing challenge,” he assured.

President Bio added that the micro city offers more than shelter, providing reliable water and electricity supply, green spaces, and a safe environment designed to support thriving families. “Together with TAF, we are building a community where people can live, work, and play in safety and serenity,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa Global, Mr. Mustapha Njie, expressed appreciation to President Bio for commissioning the project and described the event as a fulfilment of the President’s visionary leadership.

“Your Excellency, we are in Sierra Leone because of your call and visionary leadership. Thank you for creating an enabling environment for investment. This achievement reflects the journey we have undertaken together,” Mr. Njie stated.

The Minister of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning, Dr. Turad Senesie, also commended President Bio for prioritising reforms in the land sector, noting that the enactment of key legislation has created a more transparent and inclusive framework for housing development. He highlighted the Customary Land Rights Act, the National Country Planning Act, and related laws, which have addressed challenges surrounding land tenure, title certification, and discrimination against women in land ownership.

The Minister emphasised that the commissioning of the TAF Salone Micro City fulfils a manifesto commitment of President Bio’s administration to ensure that Sierra Leoneans live in dignity through the creation of an enabling environment for sustainable investment in the housing sector.

As government and the private sector continue to collaborate, projects of this nature reaffirm the nation’s commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable urban development, and improved quality of life for all Sierra Leoneans.

