  • info@statehouse.gov.sl

KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE ON THE THEME “STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIP AND EMPOWERING MEDIA” AT THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDIA COCKTAIL, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2025

https://statehouse.gov.sl/2025/12/06/keynote-address-by-his-excellency-dr-julius-maada-bio-president-of-the-republic-of-sierra-leone-on-the-theme-strengthening-partnership-and-empowering-media-at-the-presidential-media/
Keynote Address – Media Cocktail Speech 2025Download

Latest News

Sierra Leone’s President And Chairman Of ECOWAS Heads Of State, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Arrives In Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire For The Inauguration Of The New President Elect
December 7, 2025
Sierra Leone’s President And Chairman Of ECOWAS Heads Of State, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Arrives In Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire For The Inauguration Of The New President Elect
Read More
Ecowas Statement On The Republic Of Benin
December 7, 2025
The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.
Read More
Ecowas Statement On The Republic Of Benin
December 7, 2025
ECOWAS Statement On The Republic Of Benin
Read More
1 2 3 52
Scroll to Top