Welcome To The Fourth Edition Of The Presidency Newsletter

We are pleased to present the fourth edition of The Presidency, your trusted window into the diplomacy, leadership, and global engagements of His Excellency the President.

In this Volume 4, we highlight Sierra Leone’s historic leadership at the United Nations Security Council, where the President chaired a high-level open debate on “Conflict-Related Food Insecurity,” reinforcing the nation’s voice in shaping global peace and security priorities.

This edition also features the President’s strategic intervention at the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where he proposed a G20–Africa Compact on Critical Minerals—a bold framework to ensure fairness, value addition, and shared prosperity in the global clean-energy transition.

Additionally, we spotlight His Excellency’s message at the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda, calling for a renewed partnership based on mutual respect, equality, and shared responsibility, while reaffirming Africa’s resolve to strengthen democracy and stability across the continent.

This issue further captures diplomatic engagements with world leaders, key outcomes from regional discussions, and the President’s continued commitment to elevating Sierra Leone’s global profile.

Thank you for following our journey of leadership and service. We look forward to bringing you more insightful updates from the frontlines of international diplomacy.

Warm regards,

SHMCU

STATE HOUSE BI-WEEKLY NEWSLETTER VOLUME 4Download

