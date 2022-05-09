Menu

News Post

Statement by H.E., Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the Occasion of the Launch of Sierra Leone’s Bid for a Seat in the Non-Permanent Category of UNSC 2024/2025, State House – 9th May 2022

Statement by H.E., Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the Occasion of the Launch of Sierra Leone’s Bid for a Seat on the UNSC 2024-2025, State House - 9th May 2022

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio visits Murialdo Catholic Secondary School, Gives a 5-year University Scholarship to the Country’s Best 2021 WASSCE Candidate

Marampa Chiefdom, Lunsar, Thursday 5 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has visited the Murialdo Catholic Secondary School in Lunsar, Marampa Chiefdom, where he commended the

Read More »
May 6, 2022 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram