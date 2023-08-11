State House Press Secretary Holds Maiden Press Briefing, Encourages Journalists to Popularise Government’s Five Big Game-Changers

State House, Freetown, Friday 11 August 2023 – Sierra Leone’s Press Secretary, Solomon Jamiru Esq., has held the first of regular State House Press Briefings, which aim at increasing visibility around the President, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, and the vision and priority agenda of the Presidency.

The session brought together editors, station managers, and senior media practitioners at the Presidency, where they were encouraged to regularly report on and analyse the delivery of the Government’s five big game-changers: Feed Salone, Human Capital Development, Youth Employment Scheme, Public Transformation and Tech and Infrastructure.

“Let me reiterate President Bio’s appreciation to the people of Sierra Leone for their massive turnout and comportment on polling day, the ECSL, other Election Management Bodies, security sector, local and international observers, development partners and all those who in diverse ways supported the June 24 multi-tier elections, considered as the most peaceful since the first post-conflict election in 2002.

“I want to reassure the media family of President Bio’s commitment to deepening the gains made in the last five years around freedom of expression and of the press, and broadly promoting and protecting civil and political liberties.

“President Bio’s cabinet, I assume, will be the youngest in Africa. We have seen increased women’s representation fulfilling the ambition espoused in the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act. It is drawn from all regions of Sierra Leone. The Cabinet is highly acclaimed locally and internationally for its rich diversity.”

The Press Secretary also reminded the media of the two Extraordinary Sessions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held on the political situation in the Republic of Niger. Sierra Leone participated in both sessions.

