Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens Public Service Systems Retreat, Challenges Ministers, Administrative Heads to Do More for Country

Freetown International Conference Centre, Aberdeen, Monday 14 August 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has opened an orientation workshop on public service systems for Ministers, Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers, a component of an administrative orientation programme that he instituted in his first term.

The programme aims to alter the dynamics between political leadership and the administrative sector to guarantee that ministers, permanent secretaries, and other sector participants must engage in practical, upbeat service delivery.

The President also informed the gathering that with the young people in his cabinet, he had the strongest conviction that they were going to deliver on his ‘Big Five Agenda’, which he had promised voters during the June 24 elections.

He added that with his present crop of ministers, deputies, and administrative leadership, he was aware of the fact that they could not work and accomplish the Sierra Leone People’s Party’s manifesto if they were not together, thereby understanding the shared vision of getting to achieve as a team.

“We are here today to have a candid discussion on how we can have a well-structured inter-ministerial working relationship with the public service and bridge the gap that had made it impossible for political leadership and the administrative sector to work together. This is our country. Nobody will come to fix it for us unless we work harder to transform it into a better and more prosperous nation.

“I know we have what it takes to deliver on the promises I made to this nation. I have been around the country several times, and I know the pain our people endure. Therefore, we cannot boast of delivery if we are not together. We are here to make sure that we bridge the gap and work together for the development of our great nation,” President Bio stated.

“I will not allow this generation of leaders to fail. We simply cannot afford to. We must work with resilience to promote trade supply chains and provide better-paid jobs. The more reason we have time to fine-tune the public sector with a productive relationship, the better.”

Chief Minister, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, said he was eager and excited that they were participating in the workshop. He praised the President for appointing one of the most diverse and inclusive teams in the country’s history.

He reiterated, on behalf of the ministers, deputies, and administrative sector officials, their expectations and commitments to delivering and being fully present right through the journey. He concluded that they were aware that with commitment they would be able to fully deliver on the aspirations of the President.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl