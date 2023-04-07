Menu

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio’s Easter Message to Christians in Sierra Leone and Worldwide, Friday 7 April 2023

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio’s EASTER MESSAGE To CHRISTIANS in Sierra Leone and Worldwide⛪

”I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies.” ~ JOHN 11:25

The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is the most important event of the Christian faith.

For Christians, the life and death of Jesus Christ are the ultimate expressions of love, and the supreme demonstrations of God’s mercy, faithfulness and redemption.

As we celebrate the power of love conquering death and hope of overcoming despair, let us find strength in our shared resolve and purpose in our common aspirations.

I wish all Christians a Happy and Joyous Easter.

May The Lord bless us all and our great Nation.

