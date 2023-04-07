Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Fatima Bio Receive Voter Identification Cards, Urge Citizens to Collect Theirs For Peaceful Elections In June

Hockey Pitch, Wilberforce Barracks, Freetown, Friday 7 April 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio have received their voter identification cards in the Western Urban District of Freetown, where the President urged all registered voters to collect their IDs.

“Today, I collected my own voter ID and I hope that all those who registered will come out to collect theirs and keep it safe to be able to cast their vote on 24 June 2023. The best thing we can do for Sierra Leone, as citizens, is to ensure that we have peaceful and safe elections that are credible and above the void.

“So, I am appealing to you all to be peaceful, law-abiding and patriotic citizens. That is why the voter identification card, which is being issued by the Election Commission of Sierra Leone, is not a hard card but rather a soft card, which cannot be used mistakenly to wound or harm someone. The voter identification card is the power you have, as a voter, to vote for the person you believe can bring progress to this country,” the President emphasised.

President Bio went on to state, “So, with this card, you have a chance to vote either to go back to 1961 or to go into the 21st Century, which includes human capital development, women’s empowerment, protection of the girl child, more tangible development and a peaceful and productive country”.

The issuing of valid voter identification cards, which commenced today, Friday 7 April, is expected to last until Sunday 16 April 2023.

