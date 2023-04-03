Menu

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presents Buses to the Academic Staff Association of Njala University, Says He Is Keeping His Promise to Staff Association

State House, Freetown, Monday 3rd April 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presented keys for 3 minibuses to the President of the Academic Staff Association, ASA, of Njala University, fulfilling a promise he recently made to the administration at their Mokonde Village campuses, south of the country.

The gift was a follow-up to discussions the President had had with the leadership of ASA after he was conferred with an honorary Doctorate Degree. He had assured them that he would never look into the transportation concerns they had.

“This presentation is in fulfillment of my promise to you a few weeks back. These three buses will be for Mokonde campus, Bo campus and the academic staff association,” he said.

In his brief response, President of ASA at Njala, Dr Brima Gegbe, said he was pleased to receive the buses on behalf of the university and expressed deep gratitude to the President for such a kind gesture.

“I want to assure you that we are grateful and I promise to cascade your goodwill message to my colleagues. This is a show of ‘Tok N Do’ policy,” he ended.

