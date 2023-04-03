Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Fatima Bio Return After Successful Working Visit to Pujehun District, Taking Government Closer to Remotest Areas

Begani Island, Mano Sakrim Chiefdom, Pujehun District, Monday 3 April 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio have concluded their working visit to Pujehun District, taking the government closer to almost all chiefdom headquarter towns in the region, some very remote and accessible only by boats.

The journey started at Masa Town, in the Kpaka Chiefdom, where the President received the declaration of the acting Pujehun District Secretary of the opposition All People’s Congress, APC, and all his chiefdom executives. They informed their chiefdom had benefitted from the government’s approval of more teachers and increased their number in the previous years.

In Foindu, Perri Chiefdom, Foday Mansaray, a former opposition APC aspirant, confessed to misleading their people and apologised to constituents in the Constituency 100, saying that they were making amends by returning to their original political party, the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, because of the ways the President had tried to take development to every part of the country.

In Perri Chiefdom, where President Julius Maada Bio had gone to turn the sod for the construction by Orange Sierra Leone of an early childhood learning center, he said, “This is a great initiative undertaken by Orange Mobile Company. I want to register my government’s appreciation because education is my priority.

“Therefore, providing early childhood learning for residents in this part of the country is laudable. Foundational learning is fundamentally important. I am calling on all stakeholders to use the opportunity to ensure that children have a strong educational foundation.”

In Bumpeh, acting Young Generation Leader and members of the veteran council of the APC, Vandi Koroma, Luseni Dabeni and their followers also declared their support for the President. They revealed that they were returning to their roots and working very hard to ensure the re-election of President Bio.

“With my 35 years of service in the APC, I have absolutely nothing to point at as development in my district, not to mention my personal growth. The pace of development within the last four years, under the leadership of President Bio, cannot be compared to the eleven years of APC government,” said Veteran Luseni Dabeni.

Paramount Chiefs and their subjects in the chiefdoms of Kpanga Krim, YKK, Kwamebai Krim and Mano Sakrim, all came out to commend the President for advancing education and hailed First Lady Fatima Maada Bio for defending their girls and offering free sanitary pads.

Paramount Chief Matilda Yayu Lansana Minah V of Yakemo Kpukumu Krim (YKK) Chiefdom, confessed that since she was crowned in 1982, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio was the first sitting President to ever visit her chiefdom.

“This is the first time the road leading to my chief road has been graded under your leadership. You have constructed a hospital and school for us and our prayer is for God to give you more wisdom to rule us and provide more development and protection for women and girls in this country,” she prayed.

While in Gbondapi, Gibina and Begani towns, President Bio was appreciated for the approval of a junior secondary school, which they had been yearning for the past 60 years, the peace and security in the island communities and making use of the agricultural viability of their land. The three communities are located along the Atlantic Ocean, with plenty of seafood and other agricultural products.

