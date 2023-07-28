Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins Pilgrims for Jummah Prayers, Encourages Them to Serve as Agents of Peace and Unity in Order to Promote a Cohesive Country

State House, Freetown, Monday 28 July 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined dozens of pilgrims for their first Jummah Prayers after they successfully performed this year’s Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, calling on them to serve as agents of peace and national cohesion.

In his sermon the officiating Imam, Alhaji Chernor Mohamed Jalloh, expressed gratitude to the President and his government for what he described as a well-planned trip for all pilgrims, adding that since 2019 the Hajj pilgrimage had been successful because of the taskforce established by the President.

He further went on to admonish the pilgrims to preach peace and unity and avoid hate speeches that had the tendency of dividing the country.

Head of the Presidential Taskforce for this year’s Hajj, Alhaji Mutada Seisay, used the occasion to first congratulate his Excellency the President on his re-election and wished him success in his term.

He thanked Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, whom, he said, under the instruction of the President, had been supervising the taskforce to ensure successful pilgrimages.

He also thanked the Ministry of Social Welfare, which supervised the process, for working with the taskforce and the Ministry of Finance for providing funds to ensure the swift arrangement of the pilgrimage.

He stated that everything went well but was sorry to report the death of one pilgrim, who had already been buried in Riyadh, adding that two others were also hospitalised but were now recovering.

“As a taskforce, we are happy that we were able to deliver on our mandate successfully,” he ended.

On behalf of the pilgrims, Haja Hawa Dabor, said they were very happy to pray with the first gentleman of the country, adding that they were so pleased with the process. She thanked the President, his Vice President and all those who ensured a smooth pilgrimage.

Welcoming the returning pilgrims, the President Dr Julius Maada Bio said he was pleased to receive his people on behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, adding that it was a blessing for them to join the pilgrims to observe their first Jummah prayers.

He thanked the Vice President for supervising the taskforce and for ensuring a successful pilgrimage.

President Bio used the occasion to encourage the pilgrims to serve as agents of peace and unity and to promote a cohesive country while admonishing them to deviate from hate speeches that could divide the country.

“I’m proud to welcome you back home. I know you voted for me before you left, so thank you for your votes,” he said.

